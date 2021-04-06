Man hit by own car during attempted robbery at gas station

Health

HAZELWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — A robbery victim was hit by his own car in Hazelwood Monday evening.

Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department were called to a Mobil station at 6025 Howdershell around 8 p.m. for a possible robbery. When they arrived, officers found that several citizens had subdued someone who was reportedly attempting to steal a vehicle.

Police said a juvenile suspect attempted to steal a vehicle that was running at a gas pump. When the victim tried to stop the suspect, he was reportedly hit by his own car. While trying to get away, the suspect hit four other vehicles, according to police.

The man who was hit by his car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them at 314-838-5000.

