Lawmakers introducing bill to ban transgender girls from competing in school sports

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are introducing a bill to ban transgender girls from competing in women’s school sports teams. The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” bars anyone assigned male at birth from competing with female players.

Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia) is a sponsor of the bill, along with Rep. Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland), Rep. Valarie Gaydos (R-Allegheny), Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-York), and Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R- Clinton/Centre).

White said allowing a transgender girl to play “takes away” a position for another girl.

Critics say anti-trans bans like these harm transgender students and are unnecessary.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has been a supporter of trans rights and will not sign the bill.

The governor’s office released a statement regarding the bill.

“The governor has been clear – hate has no place in Pennsylvania, and that includes discrimination. Any legislation designed to deny opportunities to certain children is both disturbing and dangerous. Trans youth should know that they belong, that they are valued, and that their participation in school activities is welcomed. The governor would veto this type of legislation.”

