Thirty-one pets recovered from an abandoned home are receiving treatment

NEW BERN, Craven County (WLOS) — Thirty-one animals were discovered in a home, abandoned after the owner had died. Officials are unsure how long the animals were in the house alone, but they believe the animals survived by drinking rainwater from a leak in the roof.

Neighborhood resident Michael Falcone said he watched dozens of dogs and cats go in and out of the house daily.

Berkley Hill with Pamlico County Animal Control said when he followed two dogs into the yard, he knew something was wrong.

“They led me back to the house where they had come from, and inside the house, we found a slew of Dachshunds. You couldn’t tell how many,” Hill said.

Among the 31 animals rescued, there were several Dachshunds, cats, and a rabbit.

Officials described the house as being covered with feces.

“The owner, unfortunately, died from cancer,” Hill shared. “When I got up with his next of kin, they gave me a virtual release.”

Hill said some of the animals were pregnant and others with a few injuries, but they are all in reasonably good health. Residents from the neighborhood said they are just thankful that the animals are gone.

“They were tearing up under my trailer. I would hear all of the other neighbors hollering that they were digging up their flowers and just being a nuisance.”

All of the animals recovered from the house will be available for adoption at the Craven County Animal Service center in the upcoming days.

