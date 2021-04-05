95-year-old woman inside ambulance dies in Brooklyn crash

Health

FLATLANDS, New York (WABC) — At least eight people were injured and a 95-year-old woman inside an ambulance was killed after it was T-boned by a car in Brooklyn.

Video from Citizen App shows the vehicle flipped over on its side near Avenue N and Schenectady Ave. in the Flatlands section on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact when a black sedan crashed into the ambulance. It is unclear at this point which driver had the green light.

Police say the woman inside the ambulance was already in cardiac arrest moments before the crash, and EMTs were working on her. She was in the ambulance with her 65-year-old son.

It is unclear whether she died from injuries caused by the accident, or the heart attack.

The other victims in the crash suffered minor injuries.

