Police use robot to enter house in standoff, subject found dead by suicide

Health

Click here for updates on this story

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — A person was found dead by suicide after barricading themselves inside a Florissant home Friday.

Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Allen Friday morning. While attempting to contact the homeowner, officers heard a single gunshot from inside of the home. The house was then evacuated except for the person who was believed to have fired the shot.

The Florissant Police Department said they have made multiple attempts to reach the barricaded person but have had no luck. After several attempts, the St. Louis County Tactical Operations Unit used a robot to enter the house. Police said the subject was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.