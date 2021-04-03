Mother says school mistakenly put her daughter on wrong bus

Health

HAZELWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — Charice Boyd says the first day of school for her 5-year-old daughter went from fun to frantic. Boyd said on Monday, teachers at Grannemann Elementary in Hazlewood mistakenly placed her daughter on the wrong bus.

“My worst fear was to have to get the police involved to have them help me locate my child,” Boyd said. She said she called her daughter’s teachers and they told her she was placed on the right bus. But Boyd said that wasn’t true because her daughter hadn’t gotten off at her usual bus stop.

After that brief conversation, Boyd said she received little help from her daughter’s school in trying to locate her. Boyd ended up going to the district’s transportation department where a supervisor was to track down the bus she’d been placed on.

Boyd said luckily her daughter had not gotten off at a stop yet. “If I wouldn’t have reached out to Hazelwood Transportation, I wouldn’t have known that my child was on the wrong bus,” she said.

News 4 reached out to the Hazlewood School District to see if any changes have been made to prevent this and we’re waiting to hear back.

