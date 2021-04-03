Deputies seize firearms, hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs

Health

LANE COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Deputies say a call about a stolen vehicle led to the discovery of firearms and hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs.

On Thursday deputies responded to the 27000 block of Lawrence Road that is northwest of Elmira regarding the location of a stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies encountered what appeared to be a large, illegal butane marijuana hash oil extraction lab.

The sheriff’s office applied for and was granted a search warrant for the property and an associated address on East Broadway Avenue in Veneta.

While deputies were serving the warrant at the Lawrence Road property an additional vacant residence was found that law enforcement says was being solely used for growing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as “magic mushrooms” due to their hallucinogenic effect on people.

Deputies say the entire residence had been converted into a growing and drying structure for the mushrooms. It was filled with racks from floor to almost ceiling height that held what is estimated to be hundreds of clear, grocery sized bags containing an unknown soil and multiple mushrooms. The warrant at both locations was served without incident.

Butane marijuana hash oil extraction labs are illegal by Oregon revised statute unless the manufacturer is licensed and in compliance with state statutes through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC). This location was not a licensed site.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time and the investigation is still taking place.

No further information is being released at this time.

