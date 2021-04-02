Woman who survived 2-month coma after contracting COVID-19 goes home

Health

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine woman, who contracted COVID-19 and spent two months in a coma, finally went home on Thursday.

“At last, 75 days between the hospitals and rehab,” Rita Stilphen said. “I just got some more healing, but it’s a long time coming.”

Stilphen, of Limington, became sick with COVID-19 in January. She fell into a coma and did not wake up for two months.

After going through rehabilitation at Pine Point Center, Stilphen’s doctors said she was clear to go home.

“I’m so happy that I made it through,” Stilphen said.

Her family worked with the Limington Fire Department to surprise her with an escort back to her house.

“A lot of people have not survived this, but it’s truly a miracle that she has,” Limington Fire Department EMS Director Dawn McAllister said.

Family members said the hardest part was not being able to see Stilphen in person while she was in the coma.

“It sucked. I wanted so bad to be there, just to hold her hand and tell her it’s OK. Even though she wasn’t awake, I wanted her to know it was OK,” Stilphen’s sister, Joan Coffin said.

“When we found out she opened her eyes and she was communicating, it was a wonderful thing because we all love her. She’s very loved obviously,” Stilphen’s son, Howard Hackett said.

Stilphen said she will continue to recover at home and plans to get vaccinated.

“I want to get vaccinated. I don’t want to do this again,” Stilphen said.

