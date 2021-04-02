Employee shot in Gun Outlet shooting not letting bullet in leg stop him from living life

Health

Click here for updates on this story

METAIRIE, Louisiana (WDSU) — An employee at the Jefferson Gun Outlet is sharing what happened the day of the shooting February 20th. Aiden Lee still has a bullet lodged in his leg one month after the shooting, but he’s back at the gym to regain his strength. Lee was one of 7 employees involved in the shootout with the suspect. Three people died including the gunman. Two employees were injured.

Lee says his training in the military kicked in. He said he felt the bullet pierce his thigh but he didn’t let the pain get in the way.

“What I felt was more or less like someone punched me in my leg with all their might. The tissue had already been damaged from the bruising so it’s not ideal to take a scalpel and to stitch on top of the damaged tissue so we’re simply just waiting for it to recover,” said Lee.

Doctors plan to remove the bullet in two weeks.

Lee hopes his story will motivate others to be healthy and exercise. He also says the Gun Outlet has now become a tight knit family.

“You owe it to yourself to be the best you, you can be. No one else will give it to you and no one else owes it to you. You owe yourself everything so give yourself what you deserve. Through this tragedy we’ve grown as a work family at the Jefferson Gun Outlet. It’s not like anywhere I’ve ever worked even in the military,” said Lee.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.