Coroner: Driver dies after being trapped in a flaming vehicle

Health

Click here for updates on this story

CHEROKEE, North Carolina (WHNS) — A driver died on Friday morning after a collision left them trapped in a flaming vehicle according to the Cherokee County Coroner.

The Cherokee County Coroner, Dennis Fowler, says that the collision happened near Blacksburg and only involved a single vehicle.

The name of the victim will not be released until they can confirm an identity can through dental records.

According to Fowler, the crash occurred around 1:00 AM, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned, and caught fire.

Fowler says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It took more than an hour for members of the CKC Fire Department and Coroner’s Office to remove the victim from the vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.