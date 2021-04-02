City considers building housing for agriculture workers

Health

Click here for updates on this story

ELK CITY, Nebraska (WOWT) — Agriculture workers who come to the Heartland for the season need a place to stay. On Thursday night, people in Elk City attended an informational meeting to learn about a proposed housing project there.

It is not clear yet where it would be, but generally in the area of Elk City, located north of Elkhorn. The developer said it would not be in local neighborhoods.

The project is part of the Federal H-2A program which allows for temporary non-immigrant workers when it does not impact U.S. workers. These workers would come from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The plan is to provide single-family detached homes and manufactured homes for seasonal workers. They would be on lots at least nine acres and each lot would have no more than 50 people.

Some of the concerns raised Thursday night were about having workers in the area, what the future will look like in the area, and how it would benefit Elk City.

Tyler Nelson took part in presenting the information. He is president of A&T Farms. He said, “If it’s against the community we’re going to be open to that, to change what we need to change. But I also want to go along with what the county wants to do. We’re either going to change what the county wants to do and not do it or figure out where this housing could be.”

A more formal and official meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 14.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.