Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 9:25 am

Man arrested for firing gun as tow truck driver attempted to repossess car

Click here for updates on this story

    VILLAGE OF RAYMOND, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, Mar. 30 after firing a gun while a tow truck driver attempted to repossess a car.

Authorities say the tow truck operator was approached by the man around 3:45 a.m. The man fired a bullet into the ground and the tow truck driver left.

The man is being held at the Racine County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content