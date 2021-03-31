Boy sets world record for fastest recitation of periodic table

Health

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — An Overland Park boy has set a world record for the fastest recitation of the periodic table by a 4-year-old.

Bhavik Jain is in pre-kindergarten at The Barstow School in Kansas City. On March 16, he recited 118 periodic elements in 1 minute 20 seconds.

His new world record was verified by the Global Records & Research Foundation.

“Thanks to his teachers Mrs. Rudman and Mrs. Ning who have always helped Bhavik to be the best he can be,” Bhavik’s dad, Kapil Jain, said.

