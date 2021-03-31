Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 9:36 am

Boy sets world record for fastest recitation of periodic table

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — An Overland Park boy has set a world record for the fastest recitation of the periodic table by a 4-year-old.

Bhavik Jain is in pre-kindergarten at The Barstow School in Kansas City. On March 16, he recited 118 periodic elements in 1 minute 20 seconds.

His new world record was verified by the Global Records & Research Foundation.

“Thanks to his teachers Mrs. Rudman and Mrs. Ning who have always helped Bhavik to be the best he can be,” Bhavik’s dad, Kapil Jain, said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content