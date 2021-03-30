Four people, including eight-month old baby, killed in wrong-way driver crash

Health

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — Saraland Police said four people died in a crash Sunday night caused by a wrong-way driver.

It happened on Highway 45 between Spice Pond Road and Kushla McLeod Road.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Towanda O’Field was chasing her children’s father and trying to run him off the road when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.

All three people in the other vehicle, Alexsis Dunn, Jerry Dunn, and their 8-month-old baby girl Valerie, were killed. O’Field also died in the wreck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man chased by O’Field said she first tried to attack him with a knife at her house in Chunchula when he dropped off their children. After he left, investigators said O’Field got into a pickup truck and started chasing him. He said he saw the crash in his rear-view mirror.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.