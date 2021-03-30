‘An answer to our prayers’; St. Charles County first responders bring COVID-19 vaccine to senior apartment complexes

Health

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Charles County Ambulance District has vaccinated more than 200 seniors in the last week, thanks to a new partnership between the state’s department of public health and first responders across the state.

The $5 million partnership allows ambulance districts to be reimburse for costs associated with vaccinations both past and present. On Monday, the ambulance district visited four different senior living apartment complexes across St. Charles County.

“There are going to be some in our community that lack the transportation, the technological knowledge or have some mobility issues that don’t allow them to get to mass vaccination events,” said Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District. “That is the impetus behind the partnership between the ambulance districts and public health.”

Senior apartment complexes, because they do not offer any level of care, did not receive visits from Walgreens or CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program earlier this year. Much of those visits prioritized nursing homes.

“St. Charles County Ambulance District coming here is just an answer to our prayers,” said Debbie Cole, a resident who received her vaccine. “We’re all so grateful.”

Cole said medical conditions prevent her from being able to receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. As a result, despite getting some invitations from the county and state, she was unable to take advantage of the opportunity, until now.

“I’ve done curbside pick up for my groceries and that’s it, I don’t go anywhere,” she said. “So in two weeks, I’m going to a drive-thru restaurant! I can’t wait, I’m so excited!”

The St. Charles County Ambulance District’s mobile vaccine unit utilizes an RV to visit multiple senior apartment complexes a day. The seven or eight person team has plans to target the county’s homeless as well as homebound population in coming weeks.

“I’ll be able to hug and kiss my great-grandson,” said Marge Wildberger, who received her vaccine Monday afternoon. “He was born right before the pandemic started and I got to hold him right after he was born but now he’s walking and I haven’t had the chance to spend much time with him.”

Some residents said they haven’t left home much over the course of the last year and the ability to receive the Johnson & Johnsonvaccine at home is the safest and easiest option.

“My family lives around here and I like to go there and stay with them,” said Raymond Martinez. “I haven’t been anywhere because I don’t want to get infected.”

Other residents said they got their vaccine after encouragement from family members.

“My kids tell me I needed to get it,” said Donald Dorrell. “Ain’t nothing to get excited about, I’ve been healthy all my life!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.