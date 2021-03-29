Skip to Content
Man arrested after family pet shot, killed

    ZEBULON, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Cary man is charged with an assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting on E. North St. Zebulon.

Police said one person was shot after 6 p.m. Sunday and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A family pet was also shot and did not survive.

Police arrested Tymane Adams, 23, of Cary, after a chase that ended on Cypress Street in Wendell.

Adams was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property.

Police are still searching for another suspect.

