3 teens escape correctional facility after assaulting staff member

WOODBURN, Oregon (KPTV) — Three teenagers escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn Sunday, and warrants have been issued for their arrest, according to the Oregon Youth Authority.

Authorities say the teens who lived in the same unit assaulted a staff member, stole their keys and escaped through a hole in a fence surrounding the facility. MacLaren was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident. Visitation on Sunday was canceled, and families who had visitation scheduled were notified.

The teens were identified as:

Preston Andrizzi, age 19, convicted of assault 2 in Marion County

Anthony Fitz-Henry, age 18, adjudicated for burglary 2 in Marion County (Anthony currently has short hair, contrary to the photo below)

Christian Goin, age 17, adjudicated for assault 4 in Linn County

Authorities said all three are from the Salem and Albany areas.

The staff member was taken to the hospital, treated and released, authorities said. The hole in the fence was also repaired.

“Our number one concern is protecting the safety and security of our staff, the youth in our custody, and the community,” said Sarah Evans, deputy communications manager for OYA. “We will be assisting the police with their investigation and will be conducting an internal review to ensure that this type of incident does not happen again.”

Anyone who sees the teens is urged to call 911. Additionally, anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555 (reference case # SP 21-07842).

