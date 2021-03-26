Skip to Content
Woman films sharks swimming in container on highway

    BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s not something you see every day: sharks swimming in a container on the back of a truck on a Maryland highway!

A woman filmed a video when she was on I-895 in Baltimore. In the video, you can see the sharks swimming in a container on the back of the truck!

The video has over 7,000 views and dozens of comments already.

