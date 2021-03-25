Woman dies from reaction to coronavirus vaccine, obituary claims

Health

EFFINGHAM, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — A Kansas woman died after a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, her family says in her obituary posted online.

Family members state Jeanie M. Evans, 68, of Effingham died unexpectedly Wednesday at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.

According to KSNT, Evans received her shot Tuesday at the Keystone Early Learning Center in Ozawkie. Once she started experiencing a reaction to the vaccine, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at beckerdyer.com.

So far, the CDC has been unable to identify a single case where the vaccine is the cause of someone passing away.

KCTV5 News has reached out to Stormont-Vail Hospital for comment, but we have not heard back. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

