Man returns home from hospital after battling Covid-pneumonia for over 70 days

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Long Island man is back home with his family after spending over 70 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

There were cheers Wednesday from doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre as 39-year-old Alfredo Hercules, of Hewlett, was discharged.

He wasted no time hugging his wife and two young daughters.

“Very emotional to see my kids again because I haven’t seen them in close to three months. You know, it’s only so much Facetime can do. I’m just happy and blessed to be home with my girls,” Hercules said.

He was first hospitalized in January and was there for 72 days, battling COVID-pneumonia.

