Error allows 11,000 to schedule vaccine appointments early

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — An error by the Oregon Health Authority allowed thousands of Oregonians in group seven to sign up for their vaccine appointments almost a month before they become eligible.

Monday, the OHA said All4Oregon sent vaccination appointments to around 11,000 people. Group seven is made up of frontline workers, people 50 or older living in multigenerational households and those 16 to 44 years old with underlying health conditions. They don’t become eligible until April 19.

“I always try to give the benefit of the doubt, but I thought they would’ve had it ironed out by now,” Jodi Garcia said.

This error was troubling for 51-year-old Jodi Garcia. She has underlying health conditions and becomes eligible Monday as a part of group six.

“To hear that I’m the next group and yet I hear someone else got invited before me, you know, it’s — it’s upsetting,” Garcia said.

In a press release, the OHA said All4Oregon sent these invitations based on incorrect information provided by the OHA. OHA said “We sincerely apologize for our mistake and the confusion it’s caused.”

45 minutes after the OHA addresses the mistake in the press release, its director, Patrick Allen, presented at a Health Care House Subcommittee on COVID-19, but he didn’t talk about the scheduling hiccup.

Garcia said she’s worried it’ll be tough to get an appointment but knows eventually she’ll get her doses.

“I’m pretty hopeful. I mean, we’ve made it this far,” she said.

The OHA did say they’ll honor the appointments made during this error.

FOX 12 reached out to the OHA to do an interview about what caused this error, but we were told no one was available.

