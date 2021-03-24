Skip to Content
Animal abuse suspect caught on camera

    PLANO, Texas (KTVT) — Plano police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on-camera abusing a horse.

The incident happened February 28, at 12:28am.

The barn manager confronted the suspect, who said he was “just petting the horses” and fled the location on foot.

The suspect is a white male, in his 30’s, facial hair (goatee only, no mustache). He was wearing glasses, a short-sleeved shirt, pants, sandals and carrying a backpack at the time of the incident.

Police asked anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 877.373.8477. The case number is #21-33151.

Tipsters may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 for information that leads to the person’s arrest and indictment.

