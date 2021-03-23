Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 11:43 am

Social media videos of puppies being kicked, thrown leads to woman’s arrest

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A complaint about puppies being thrown, kicked and abused in social media videos led to the arrest of a woman from New Haven.

Anizya Elliott was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday.

Officers arrived to a home on Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. They said they arrested Elliott following an investigation.

Two 6-month-old puppies were seized. They were transported to an animal shelter. No major injuries were reported.

Elliott was released after posting at $10,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on May 17.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content