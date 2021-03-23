Injuries reported after explosion, 2-alarm fire at seed cleaning facility

Health

Click here for updates on this story

SILVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — Crews have responded to a two-alarm fire at a seed cleaning facility near Silverton Tuesday morning.

Metcom 911 told FOX 12 that Silverton Fire and several other neighboring agencies have responded to 13166 Riches Road Northeast after an explosion and fire were reported at a facility.

The fire is currently at a second alarm.

Metcom 911 says injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has responded to assist with traffic control.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.