Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 10:59 am

‘It was always a special day for us’: Three generations of girls born on St. Patrick’s Day

Click here for updates on this story

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A Nebraska family has more reason than most to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“My mom was born march 17th, 1954, and I was born march 17th 1989,” said Katherine Chisholm, a new mom.

Now, on March 17th, 2021, they welcomed baby Charlotte Jean into the world.

“I Googled it and they said it was like 1 in 49 million, so I don’t know if that’s true,” said Mary Adams, Chishom’s mom.

Three generations of girls born on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s just been a lucky day for me,” said Grandma Adams.

Chisholm and her family hoped the luck of the Irish would be with them again.

“It was always a special day for us, I took her out of school and her brother and sister were jealous,” said Adams.

Sharing a birthday with the holiday means everyone celebrates your big day.

“It was never your birthday, you just walked in and it was a party,” said Chisholm.

Both mom and baby are doing great, and grandma is overjoyed.

“I always said, Katie was the best birthday present I ever got, and (Charlotte) is the second best birthday present I’ve ever had,” said Adams proudly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content