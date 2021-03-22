Skip to Content
Cops say speeder has best-ever excuse for driving 149 mph

    OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV/KSMO) — Overland Park police pulled over a driver on Sunday for going 149 miles per hour on Interstate 435.

The driver’s excuse? She thought she was only doing 129 mph.

An officer stopped the driver at 1-435 and U.S. 69 Highway. She was issued a citation.

Police say they will have patrols on I-435 and 69 Highway looking for speeders.

