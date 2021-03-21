Family that used ladder to access second story apartment expected to return home soon

Health

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Things are finally looking up for a family of four that was forced to leave their second story apartment after a car crashed into their stairs.

The car knocked out the stairs and the Gois family initially used a ladder and a chain rope to go up and down. The family eventually moved into a hotel where they’ve been staying while repairs are made.

“I got a text message saying Monday or Tuesday,” said David Gois.

A contractor on scene Friday told FOX5 he is eager to get the family moved back in as soon as possible, but said crews are working by the book, following all the permits, while keeping work safety in mind. He said the stairs would be inspected prior to the family moving in and expected that to happen as soon as Monday.

A couple people have helped the family pay expenses, including a woman from Boulder City who the family didn’t even know. Gois says she paid for more than two weeks in a hotel for the family.

“I’m very thankful, grateful for her. She’s what we call in Hawaii, ohana, family. I appreciate that. She cares for those who are in need,” said Gois.

Gois said he’s been told by apartment complex officials he will be reimbursed for several days he paid for a hotel.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.