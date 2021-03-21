Community rallies around Mechanicsburg woman in need of bone marrow donor

Health

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — At the end of January, Linda Lingle was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

“It was just a gut punch you know. You just had a sinus infection. you don’t expect leukemia,” said Linda.

Linda started chemotherapy soon after and the good news is, she has responded very well and is currently in remission.

“But we know the best way to prevent a relapse–prevent this from coming back and happening again is for her to undergo bone marrow transplant,” said Linda’s wife Emily Lingle.

The family reached out to be the match, a local organization to arrange a donor match drive thru so that their extended family and local community could come out to hopefully find a potential match.

“We’re really just hoping that she can find a perfect match and it will eliminate the chances that she will have to continue to go through this and deal with leukemia,” said Emily.

Over 50 people attended the event to see if they could be a possible donor and the process took no longer than 10 minutes.

“They park, fill out the registration form on their phone and after that they pull forward to this blue table where they are given these swab kit–they swab their cheeks and it’s really that simple,” said Breanna Amborn from the Icla Da Silva Foundation.

The family says they feel hopeful and optimistic that their nightmare will soon end.

“You know, being in remission after one round was just amazing to me and it kind gives me some confidence in my body that we’re going to get through this transplant.” said Emily.

Text Linda to 61474 If you’d like to register to the national bone marrow registry and be a possible donor for Linda.

