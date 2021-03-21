13-year-old girl charged with stabbing 12-year-old boy in the head

Health

Click here for updates on this story

LAGRANGE, Georgia (WGCL) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after a 13-year-old girl stabbed him in the head. It happened after midnight on Sunday in LaGrange.

LaGrange police released a statement saying officers responded to a person stabbed call at the 100 block of Turner Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound. The child was rushed to West Georgia Medical Center, where he was listed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While investigating, police said several witnesses reported the kids were “horse playing”. During their horse play, witnesses told detectives the girl “had gotten upset and picked up a kitchen knife and struck the child in the back of the head.”

The 13-year-old girl was taken into police custody and charged with once count of aggravated assault.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.