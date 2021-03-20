World War II vet who survived two battles, COVID turns 100

Health

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A local war hero who survived two battles in World War II and the coronavirus turns 100 years old this weekend.

Max Deweese was part of the first wave of Marines to hit the beach at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942, the first allied offensive following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was awarded Two Purple Hearts for his involvement in the Battles of Saipan and Tarawa.

In May 2020, he contracted the coronavirus.

About 10 months later, he will be celebrating his 100th birthday.

On Friday, Max’s friends at The American Legion honored the occasion and KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell was there.

