Unmanned technology helped police catch wanted man

MURFREEESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — With the help of a drone and robot, the Murfreesboro Police Department was able to apprehend a wanted man safely.

Police said that 37-year-old Shelton Hall was hiding from law enforcement in his home for over an hour at the Center Point Townhomes.

A Community Oriented Policing Service officer said they spotted Hall peering out of the door near police but refused to give himself up to authorities.

A Special Operations Unit was activated and then deployed a robot and drone with cameras. The unmanned crafts successfully located Hall hiding underneath the insulation in the townhome’s attic before being taken in custody, Police said.

That technology allows us to search and observe potentially dangerous suspects with equipment rather than officers, which keeps officers out of harm’s way. It also protects suspects and reduces the chances of an armed encounter. – Murfreesboro Police Captain, Cary Gensemer

Hall was wanted for a parole violation and failure to appear in court and is currently being help on a $20,000 bond.

