Man arrested after hit-and-run crash at Sheetz store

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Update, 3/19, 10:48 a.m.:Police have provided additional information about Michael Carter’s arrest.

According to police, Carter was found hiding in the woods near 1120 Hanover Road around 10:30 a.m. on March 18.

Carter identified himself to officers and said that he fled the scene and was hiding from police because he was scared. He also said that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

After further investigation, it was revealed that Carter’s license was suspended and he was driving his friend’s car at the time of the crash.

Two witnesses positively identified Carter as the operator of the blue Dodge Ram.

Update, 3/19, 5:29 a.m.: Police have provided an update on the severity of the injuries the victims suffered.

The woman was sitting in the passenger side seat of the car when the crash occurred and suffered moderate injury. The man was standing behind the vehicle and another set of gas pumps when the crash occurred. He became entrapped which required mechanical extradition. He is expected to live.

Update, 4:40 p.m.: The suspect, Michael Carter, 49, of Gettysburg, has been arrested, according to State Police. He was arrested on various charges related to the hit-and-run, as well as aggravated assault by vehicle.

The victims are a 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both from Arendtsville, Adams County.

Previously:

State Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles that shut down a portion of Route 30 near Gettysburg.

The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. at a Sheetz store located on the first block of Camp Letterman Drive, police say.

According to police, a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the parking lot then struck two people at the gas pump, pinning them between the pump and the vehicle. The driver of the pickup fled on foot heading west, police say.

He is described as a black male with facial hair, who was wearing a black beanie cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and brown boots. He is about 40 years of age, police say.

The victims are a man and woman. The man was transported to York Hospital with serious injuries; the woman was taken to Gettysburg hospital for treatment. Police did not have an information on the severity of her injuries.

The gas pumps sustained major damage, but there are no HAZMAT concerns at this time, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the pickup truck operator is asked to contact State Police at (717) 334-8111.

