Study shows high suicide rates among veterinarians

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — While we live through this pandemic, there’s one epidemic that’s taken a backseat: veterinarians are taking their lives at alarming rates. It’s a trend spanning three decades and professionals in the field want it to stop.

Including Dr. Erin Howard, DVM, a veterinarian for 12 years.

“I think for a lot of people, we dream about this since we’re kids,” Howard mentioned, reflecting on when the veterinarian field sparked her interest.

Who wouldn’t want to work with animals big and small? Dr. Howard first fell in love with horses and dairy cattle.

“We love animals, we love every aspect of it,” she reiterated.

Dr. Howard is now the medical director for the veterinary program at Baker College. She incorporates plenty of mental health into her education plans.

“Building wellness into every single class, it has nothing to do with becoming a veterinarian technician,” Howard said.

That’s because suicide rates amongst veterinarians are at high levels and climbing.

“It’s been trending more and more so, especially over the last several years, COVID certainly hasn’t helped things,” Dr. Howard added. “I’m afraid the numbers are going to be even worse the next time a study comes around when it includes what’s happened in 2020.”

In fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized this issue. A study conducted by them found female veterinarians are up to 3.5 times more likely to take their lives compared to the general public. Males are up to two times more likely.

“We take on the emotional burden of what’s going on with our patients and what’s going on with our clients at the same time,” Howard said.

It can be attributed to a few factors, according to Dr. Howard, including:

Compassion fatigue

Towering debt from school

High expectations from pet owners

To bring awareness, you may have seen “Not One More Vet” posted across social media.

“That essentiaily occurred because in that particular week, we lost seven colleagues in the veterinary community to suicide,” Dr. Howard mentioned, getting choked up.

Dr. Howard is hopeful more vets will openly share their struggles and clients will be more understanding going forward.

“We are literally dying trying to help you, I think that statement is so staggering. I would say a little bit of kindness goes a long way,” Dr. Howard added.

Dr. Howard tells TV5 having a pet is a big responsibility, so be sure you can afford basic and emergency pet care. Your veterinarian wants the best outcomes for your pet as much as you do.

