Mother and daughter thrown from home after tornado took aim at their house

Health

Click here for updates on this story

CAMPBELL, Alabama (WALA) — We are getting video of the aftermath of a reported tornado in Clarke County.

One home was destroyed and several others were damaged when the reported tornado tore through around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon on Campbell Landing Road.

“This area is a disaster,” said Ramond Barren. “There’s tree’s down it tore up two cars in the backyard.”

Barren’s sister and 3-year-old niece were inside one of the homes. First responders say the two were thrown from a home, but were not seriously injured.

“I’m thankful for that,” he said. “I thank God for seeing them through.”

“This is the second time in the county that I can remember since I’ve been EMA Director that we’ve had a family thrown from a home, so they are fortunate,” said Roy Waite. “We hope people will take warning move to the center part of the house or go to a storm shelter when these events happen.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.