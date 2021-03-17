Mom has brand new car stolen

Health

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — It was in the parking lot of Parkview Flats on Bradyville Pike Monday morning in Murfreesboro when Latoya Moore’s car was stolen. She was about to drive her daughter to school when she turned the car on and noticed she forgot her wallet.

So she ran back into her apartment to get it, giving someone just enough time to take off with her vehicle.

“Literally five minutes and I come back out and my car was gone,” Moore said.

“Typically, I do this all the time. So I didn’t think my car was going to be gone.”

This was Moore’s first car she’s ever purchased, a pearl white 2013 Buick LaCrosse, with tinted windows. The vehicle was paid in full and Moore had it all of just 3 weeks.

“It still had drive out tags on it,” she said referencing the date, 4-22-21.

“This person really just took everything from me. … I’m very drained because I been literally crying all night, sad, mad, kind of angry.”

Fortunately, her five-year-old daughter, Allison, was not in the vehicle when it was stolen. “Taking my child to school in the morning was my thing and I can’t do that now because someone took that from me.”

In addition to telling Murfreesboro Police, Moore is telling everyone to be on the lookout for her vehicle.

“I got a little lead yesterday- said they seen it at Family Dollar here on Memorial. The police did come look at surveillance and check info,” Moore said. “I hope we get somewhere with that.”

