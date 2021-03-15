Protestors demonstrate in front of bank following discrimination claim

Health

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Protestors demonstrated outside of a TD Bank branch in Southington on Monday after a Black customer said she was the victim of discrimination.

Gwen Samuel said when she tried to withdraw cash from her own business’s bank account at the Queen Street branch, she was told by bank employees that they “weren’t comfortable” giving her the money. The incident happened two weeks ago.

“[This] was such a dehumanizing devaluing thing,” Samuel told Channel 3.

Samuel said she was confused because bank employees acknowledged there was enough money in the account to cover the transaction. She tried to withdraw about $1,000.

“She hands me my license and she says ‘I don’t feel comfortable giving you the money,'” Samuel explained.

She said the employee never explained why she felt that way. The day beforehand, Samuel said she deposited a large check into the account that the employee insisted had cleared.

There was also no policy in place that prevented Samuel from withdrawing.

