Mayor and Police Commissioner address violence among young people

Health

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Friday addressed the recent string of violence among young people in Baltimore City.

This week, police arrested and charged a 15- and 14-year-old in connection to separate shootings.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy on March 1, while the 14-year-old was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jaileel Jones last week.

“We’ve now made several arrests, to include a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old who targeted and shot two of their peers following disputes,” Harrison said.

The names of the suspects were not released.

The commissioner said the community must work together to “disrupt the cycle of violence” in Baltimore City.

“The violence and the lack of regard for human life, or those who could be caught in the crossfire, is simply just truly unacceptable,” he said.

Harrison added that Baltimore Police will be “laser-focused” on catching those responsible for the violence.

Scott echoed Harrison’s remarks.

“We also have to be better as a community, especially when it comes to the lives of our young people,” the mayor said. “We’re talking about incidents that there are multiple lives and multiple families of young people that have been destroyed. We can no longer accept that.”

On Friday night, just hours after the press conference, a 14-year-old was shot in the neck in west Baltimore. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The incident remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.