Californians ages 16 to 64 with high-risk health conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Starting Monday, March 15, the State of California will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people between ages 16 and 64 who have a severe underlying health condition or are at risk due to a severe disability.

This new group will be eligible along with people 65 and older, health-care workers, educators, childcare and preschool staff, agricultural workers, grocery store workers, and emergency workers.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center will discuss how the vaccine clinic is doing with this new group coming in for vaccines.

According to county guidelines, the conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, down syndrome, pregnancy, heart condition and Type 2 diabetes.

California Health & Human Services says this will add more than 4 million people to the 13 million already eligible for the vaccine statewide.

The Public Health Department website has more information on how you can get tested in your area.

Find out what Marian doctors share about the impact of getting the vaccine for those with underlying health conditions on NewsChannel 12.