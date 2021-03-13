Firefighters: Charcoal grill likely cause of fire that displaced three people

Health

BATTLE GROUND, Washington (KPTV) — Firefighters say a charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that engulfed a house on Friday night.

Clark County Fire District 3 was called to a working structure fire in northwest Battle Ground. Crews faced difficult conditions because of limited access and extreme heat coming from the home. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control thanks to a new ladder truck that delivered water from above.

The fire did extensive damage to the 2,200 square foot home, estimated at over $500,000. Only minor injuries were reported. Three people were displaced by the fire. While the cause of the is still under investigation, firefighters say it appears to be accidental in nature, most likely caused by a charcoal grill.

Firefighters also provided these safety tips when grilling out:

• Keep grill away feet from siding, deck rails, eaves, and any combustible materials.

• Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations

• Keep a 3-foot safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.

• Open your gas grill before lighting.

• Keep an eye on your grill. Don’t walk away from them when they are lit. Have a garden hose or fire extinguisher ready in case of fire.

• Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.

• Place the coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.

For more information, please visit fire3.org.

