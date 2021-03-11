Crystal ball causes house fire

Skip to Content
    WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin (WCCO) — A crystal ball didn’t predict a fire in Wisconsin — but it did start one.

This happened Monday at a home near Wisconsin Dells. The Dalton Fire Department says a crystal ball was sitting near a window, and when the sun hit it, it set the couch on fire.

Investigators say the ball worked like a magnifying glass and focused the sun’s energy.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused about $250,000 worth of damage to the home.

