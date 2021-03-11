Community helps retired firefighter’s family after destructive house fire

Health

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin (WiscNews) — The Wisconsin Dells community is helping a retired firefighter and his family rebuild after a fire destroyed their home March 5.

At least two online fundraisers and two drop-off donation sites have been set up in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo to help Chris and Stephanie Lawton recover after a fire destroyed their home at 911 Fawn Court. Wisconsin Dells area fire departments responded to the couple’s home at about 8 p.m. March 5.

No injuries were reported. However, Joey Lawton, Chris’ bother, said the couple lost “everything” from clothing to other basic living essentials, even technology for their children’s online education. Joey Lawton said the family had moved into their new home only two months before the fire and had just finished unpacking.

“I hadn’t even been to their house yet,” Joey Lawton said. He said he was in complete shock upon hearing of the fire at his brother’s home.

Joey Lawton, a 2002 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School who now lives in Berea, Kentucky, found out about the fire from his brother through a text message the next day. Joey Lawton said the blaze was caused by a chimney fire that started on the second floor of the home.

Joey Lawton said Chris and Stephanie Lawton have always served the Dells’ community. Chris, who works as a full-time electrician, volunteered with the police department as a youth police officer at 15 years old and later for the Lake Delton Fire Department. He volunteered for the Kilbourn Fire Department when he moved to Wisconsin Dells. Stephanie Lawton is a healthcare professional and has served as a registered nurse, has worked in emergency medicine and currently works for MedFlight on the pediatric neonatal team.

Joey Lawton said Chris and Stephanie Lawton didn’t want to be interviewed for this story due to being overwhelmed with the fire’s aftermath.

Since he lives in Kentucky, Joey Lawton wanted to find a way to help his brother from afar. He set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money and rebuild his brother’s home. As of March 9, 40 donors have chipped in to raise more than $3,700 for the family. The goal is to raise $10,000 to help the couple purchase basic essentials.

Chris and Stephanie Lawton will receive all funds raised through the fundraiser, minus the industry-standard payment processing fees of 2.9 percent plus .30 per donation, which allows for credit card processing and the safe transfer of funds, according to Angelique McNaughton, spokesperson for GoFundMe.

