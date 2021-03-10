Pub holds virtual ceiling sweep to raise money for children

Health

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — An annual tradition continued at Kells Irish Pub in downtown Portland on Tuesday.

Every year, the pub raises money for the Center for Medically Fragile Children at Providence with “green rain” from the ceiling sweep.

The pub’s ceiling was mostly bare this year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, so the owners took the fundraiser online where donors could sweep a virtual ceiling.

“It was really important. I’m glad that we could work something out because we so cherish the children and the families and the child center. So we tried to think of a way – people can’t throw money on the ceiling, they’re not coming into Kells, what can we do? So the wonderful folks over at Providence, we cooked up this whole great virtual way of still contributing. It’s pretty exciting,” said Lucy McAleese, owner of Kells Irish Pub.

This year, Kells will include a QR code with all of their take-out orders where patrons can connect to the donation page and chip in.

Providence says the owners are also donating $5 from every Kells T-shirt sold to the Center for Medically Fragile Children.

This was the 26th year Kells has done their ceiling sweep. The annual event has raised more than $250,000 since it started in 1995.

