Family of ‘kind, loving’ man shot by stray bullet into apartment, struggling with senseless death

Health

Click here for updates on this story

McKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — The man accused of firing a bullet that went through two units and killed a man inside a McKinney apartment complex refused to cooperate with authorities according to his arrest warrant.

Michael Parker, Jr., 22, remains in the Collin County Jail charged with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Brandon Power.

An affidavit obtained by CBS 11 News reveals that the suspect refused to answer questions and wanted an attorney present when detectives asked him about the deadly stray bullet that appeared to come from his apartment on Friday afternoon, March 5, at a complex on Highway 380.

Detectives found the victim lying in a pool of blood inside his unit across an apartment breezeway.

Power’s boyfriend and family arrived from Louisiana on Monday, March 8, to clean out his apartment, still struggling to accept the senseless death of an industrial engineer who was also active in the LGBTQ community.

“He was so kind and so loving towards me and to everyone and he had an amazing smile that would just light up a room,” said Dailey Thibeaux. “The faith that his family has is getting them through this.”

Detectives found and seized two guns inside the suspect’s apartment.

Power’s parents, who live out of state, were the first to know something was wrong on Friday when the Apple Watch their son was wearing sent a message to his emergency contacts alerting them to a hard fall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.