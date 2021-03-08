Program helps commercial livestock producers recover losses from winter storms

Health

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The final losses are still not known from Oklahoma’s historic February winter storm, but one thing we do know is that you are running out of time if you need to get help due to animals you lost.

The Livestock Indemnity Program helps commercial livestock producers recover losses from Oklahoma Storms.

“It’s a two-part process for LIP,” Amy Hagerman said. “The first part is the notice of loss.”

You don’t need full documentation for the first part, but Hagerman told KOCO 5 that a key 30-day deadline for the loss notice is coming up fast. CLICK HERE for full details on the Livestock Indemnity Program.

“You actually have through most of the rest of the year to get the application in,” Hagerman said. “After you get the notice of loss in, and that’s where all that documentation becomes really important.”

Bank loan documents, vaccination records or even pictures with timestamps are helpful, but that can be tough in the moment.

“It’s so hard to think about the documentation. As you go along, you know, there’s no such thing as a good emergency,” Hagerman said.

Ryan Mileham, a rancher in Lincoln County, said he’s grateful for the help.

“You lose one, and you gotta pick yourself up and do what you can to save the next one,” Mileham said. “We’re very appreciative. We are thankful for the help we are getting.”

But he humbly and reluctantly admits more is needed.

“We need more help all around. We need more backing,” Mileham said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.