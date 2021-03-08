Police: Woman kicked out of bar drove car into crowd, injuring 1

Health

MT. PLEASANT, Wis.consin (WDJT) — Mount Pleasant police say a woman who got kicked out of a Mount Pleasant bar drove her car into a crowd, leaving one person seriously injured on Sunday, March 7.

Andernette Ross, 33, of Racine was transported to the Racine County Jail and is held on multiple charges, including second-degree attempted reckless homicide.

Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Racine Street around 2:07 a.m.

According to police, witnesses on scene stated a pedestrian was struck and became trapped under a car.

Police learned the operator of the car, Ross, was allegedly involved in an altercation with a group inside a local bar.

Once Ross was removed from the bar by staff, police say she allegedly saw the group exit the bar and drove towards them. According to a news release, Ross allegedly drove through the group, striking the pedestrian with her vehicle. Ross then fled on foot.

Officers arrived on scene and was able to apprehend Ross.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and then later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to Mount Pleasant police, Ross is held on the following charges: hit and run causing injury, OWI causing injury, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-degree attempted reckless homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

