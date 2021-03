New Mexico teen catches 55-pound blue catfish at Elephant Butte

Health

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A New Mexico teen caught a 55-pound blue catfish at Elephant Butte last week.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish tells KOAT 13-year-old Alonso Ordaz caught the fish on Feb. 22.

The teen’s father tells KOAT they weighed the fish on their boat and it came in at 55 pounds. They were not able to weigh it on a state scale since they released it shortly thereafter.

Game and Fish tells KOAT this catch would potentially break the previous state record of 54 pounds and 4 ounces.

According to Game & Fish’s Facebook page, Alonso caught and released the catfish using cut bait shad with a Muddy River Catfishing Demon Dragon.

