Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 1:00 pm

Body found in dumpster in Nashville

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster at 3 Cannery Row this morning.

Nashville Fire tells News4 their crews responded to a dumpster fire call at the address when they found the body.

Police at the scene tell us they believe the victim is a man and they are checking the cameras in the area. The cause of death has not been determined.

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, according to police.

News4 has a crew on the scene gathering the latest information from investigators.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content