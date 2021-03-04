Bald eagle knocked from perch by owl — again

Health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s happened again!

One of the bald eagles in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood found himself the victim of an attack while watching over the nest.

Tuesday night a great horned owl once again swooped in and knocked the male bald eagle from his roost.

This is the second time the owl has attacked.

The male retreated to the nest after the strike, apparently no worse for the wear.

Just last week the owl knocked the male bald eagle from its roost, and all the way to the ground below.

The bald eagle wasn’t injured in that attack.

That was the first time anything like that had happened at the nest, until it happened again yesterday.

Experts say that great horned owls don’t build their own nests, but often take advantage of nests made by other large birds.

Last month, both the male and female bald eagles had to fend off their nest from an intruding raccoon.

Three eggs have been laid recently and are set to hatch sometime this month.

