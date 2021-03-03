‘Near and dear to my heart’: Educator aims to provide lesson with pet food drive

Health

MARION, North Carolina (WLOS) — A group of students say ‘thank you’ for a successful classroom project.

Students in Mrs. Sandra Wilkerson Queen’s class made several ‘thank you’ cards to show their appreciation to the people who donated food and money for their effort to help animals in need.

The students at West Marion Elementary are excited about the food that was collected.

Plus, more than $1,000 was donated to buy even more food and supplies for local animal shelters.

Queen says – through the Kindness Project – she wants her students to understand the importance of civic responsibility.

“It is near and dear to my heart to teach children to be kind to each other,” Queen says. “I think as a teacher, if I can teach my students to be kind, that’s just as important as math, science and reading.”

This is the second year for the Kindness Project .

Queen says she hopes to do this every year with her students – in honor of her dog Jackson who passed away last year.

