Child helping pay for brain surgeries by selling Lemonade

    HOMEWOOD, Alabama (WVTM) — After learning of a rare brain condition, Liza Scott learned she had to undergo several brain surgeries.

She decided to create a lemonade stand in her family’s bakery shop to help out with medical bills.

Raising a little over $300,000.

Visit this link to see how you can help: mightycause.com/story/Lemonadeforliza

